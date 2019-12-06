Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting Saturday
Hart will guard the goal during Saturday's home matchup with the Senators, Davie Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.
Hart has been on fire recently, stringing together three consecutive victories while posting a stupendous 1.00 GAA and .962 save percentage. The 21-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his 10th win of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's 5-11-1 on the road this year.
