Hart will patrol the crease during Sunday's outdoor game in Lake Tahoe versus the Bruins.

Hart was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Rangers, stopping 31 of 33 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fifth loss of the season in the shootout. The 22-year-old netminder will try to bounce back and secure his sixth win of the year in an outdoor matchup with a Boston team that's averaging 2.80 goals per game this campaign, 20th in the NHL.