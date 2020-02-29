Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting Sunday
Hart will defend the blue paint during Sunday's road game versus the Rangers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Hart has been seemingly unbeatable recently, racking up four straight wins while posting an impressive 1.75 GAA and .939 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 22nd victory of the season in a road matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 3.41 goals per game at home this campaign, ninth most in the NHL.
