Hart will get the home crease against Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hart is coming off a great effort against the Islanders, giving up one goal on 24 shots in a 3-1 win Tuesday. It was his first win in eight games as he is 7-5-4 with a 2.73 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He faces the Lightning, who have found the back of the net 76 times in 22 games.