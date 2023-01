Hart will be between the home pipes versus Arizona on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart missed the last three games with a concussion, but was activated off injured reserve Wednesday. He is 10-11-6 with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage, but the numbers have been in a downward spiral since he started the season 5-0-0, giving up 10 goals on 188 shots. He will face the Coyotes, who are averaging 2.89 goals per game, 25th best in the NHL.