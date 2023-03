Hart will get the home start versus Minnesota on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has won his last two starts - both at home - giving up five goals on 82 shots in victories over Florida and Buffalo. The 24-year-old is 19-21-10 with a 2.94 GAA and .908 save percentage. Hart will face the Wild, who are the hottest team in the NHL since Feb. 17, going 13-1-3.