Hart will get the road crease against Boston on Thursday, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.

Hart started the season with five straight wins but has not had a great time of it lately, going 1-2-3 in his last six starts. He has a 6-2-3 record to go with a 2.42 GAA and a .929 save percentage this season. He will face the Bruins, who are the hottest team in the NHL with a 14-2-0 record, scoring 4.07 goals per game.