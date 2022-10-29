Hart will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Saturday. Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphiareports.

Hart has been sensational this season as he is a perfect 5-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .947 save percentage. It is a big turnaround from the last two seasons as he was lost in 2020-21, going 9-11-5 with a 3.67 GAA and an .877 save percentage, improving somewhat last season, with a 13-24-7 mark to go with a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He will face a tired Carolina team, who lost 6-2 to the Islanders on Friday, after returning home from a five-game road trip out west as well as Western Canada.