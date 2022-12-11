Hart will start Sunday's road game against the Coyotes, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart has gone 0-1-1 in his past two outings despite making 55 saves on 59 shots. He has a record of 8-8-5 this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Arizona ranks 28th in the league with 2.68 goals per game.
