Hart will be in the visiting crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Dallas. Hart is 21-22-10 with a 2.92 GAA and .908 save percentage. He has been sharp against the Islanders this season, going 1-1-0 while giving up only three goals on 54 shots.