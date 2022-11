Hart will get the start in Montreal on Saturday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart is 6-3-3 overall, but he's only 1-3-3 in his last seven games after a red-hot start to the season. He brings a 2.55 GAA and .925 save percentage into Saturday's game against the Canadiens, who have lost two in a row and are averaging 3.06 goals per game.