Hart stopped 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Hart carried over his high-quality play from the qualifying round, allowing just a single goal for the third straight game, all wins. Only a Shea Weber power-play tally on a rebound beat Hart on Wednesday. The 21-year-old netminder is as locked in as they come -- he'll likely tend the twine again in Friday's Game 2.