Flyers' Carter Hart: Stationed between pipes Tuesday
Hart will draw the start in Tuesday's preseason tilt against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart is coming off a strong rookie campaign, posting a 2.83 GAA and .917 save percentage. The 21-year-old was regarded as one of the league's best goalie prospects and will enter the 2019-20 campaign as the Flyers' workhorse between the pipes.
