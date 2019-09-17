Hart will draw the start in Tuesday's preseason tilt against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart is coming off a strong rookie campaign, posting a 2.83 GAA and .917 save percentage. The 21-year-old was regarded as one of the league's best goalie prospects and will enter the 2019-20 campaign as the Flyers' workhorse between the pipes.