Hart turned aside 36 of 38 shots Tuesday as the Flyers remained unbeaten with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the host Lightning.

Hart, who stood out during the Flyers' opening two outings, continued his breakout effort Tuesday. After finishing last season with a 3.16 goals-against average, Hart has yet to allow more than two goals in any start, claiming his first three decisions. One of the 24-year-old netminder's biggest saves Tuesday came near the end of the second period, and the Lightning clinging to a 2-1 lead. Hart denied two shots from the slot to maintain the advantage.