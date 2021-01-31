Hart stopped 26 shots Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hart hit a minor speed bump midway through the second period when the Islanders tied the game with two goals in a span of 4:15, but the 22-year-old locked it down the rest of the way to earn his second straight win. He's stopped 59 of 62 shots in that stretch, a nice correction in his performance after having endured a three-game losing skid in which he'd allowed 14 goals. The two teams will square off again Sunday, thought it remains to be seen whether Hart will receive the night off with the quick turnaround.