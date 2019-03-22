Hart made 40 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Hart was spectacular in this one, shutting the door completely after Erik Gustafsson opened the scoring for the visitors 10:39 into the opening frame. If only the 20-year-old kid had been born a decade earlier, maybe the Flyers could have won the 2010 Stanley Cup over the Blackhawks instead of suffering a defeat due in large part to shoddy goaltending. Finding the right netminder has been a never-ending challenge for the Flyers, but the answer they've long been searching for seems to have finally arrived in Hart.