Flyers' Carter Hart: Steals win in Chicago
Hart made 40 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago.
Hart was spectacular in this one, shutting the door completely after Erik Gustafsson opened the scoring for the visitors 10:39 into the opening frame. If only the 20-year-old kid had been born a decade earlier, maybe the Flyers could have won the 2010 Stanley Cup over the Blackhawks instead of suffering a defeat due in large part to shoddy goaltending. Finding the right netminder has been a never-ending challenge for the Flyers, but the answer they've long been searching for seems to have finally arrived in Hart.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...