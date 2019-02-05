Flyers' Carter Hart: Steals win over Canucks
Hart turned aside 41 of 42 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
The rookie was phenomenal in winning his seventh straight start, with 18 of his saves coming in a scoreless third period as Vancouver threw everything they had at him, to no avail. Hart's now 10-5-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .925 save percentage to begin his NHL career, and the future between the pipes is looking very bright in Philadelphia.
