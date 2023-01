Hart made 39 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin beat him on the backhand late in the first period, but otherwise Hart stood on his head en route to his third win in his last four starts and his 13th of the campaign. The 24-year-old netminder is still having trouble putting together a prolonged stretch of success, but his performance behind a shaky Flyers roster has taken a step forward in 2022-23. On the season, Hart has managed a 2.91 GAA and .910 save percentage.