Hart (lower body) is still considered day-to-day and won't be available for Tuesday's game versus St. Louis, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Although he won't be in the lineup against the Blues, Hart is with the Flyers for team's current road trip, suggesting he could be ready to return Thursday versus Dallas or Saturday against the Islanders. With Hart still on the shelf, Samuel Ersson will get the start versus St. Louis on Tuesday.