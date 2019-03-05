Flyers' Carter Hart: Still working toward return
The Flyers are hopeful that Hart (lower body) will participate in morning skate Wednesday.
Suspected to be dealing with an ankle injury, Hart is "doing very well," according to the official team source. Still, the rookie netminder, who has missed the last five games, presumably will be eased back into action by skating and performing practice reps. In the meantime, the Flyers figure to continue rotating veterans Brian Elliott and Cam Talbot in goal.
