Hart turned aside all eight shots faced in the third period of Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Hart entered early in the third period after Samuel Ersson (undisclosed) departed with an injury. Hart kept Vancouver off the board, sealing the Flyers' 4-1 victory. Overall, Hart's 9-6-2 with a .914 save percentage and 2.57 GAA on the season. He figures to be back between the pipes Friday in Seattle.