Flyers' Carter Hart: Strong in win over Jets
Hart made 27 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Philly handed its young goalie a 3-0 lead in the second period, and while Winnipeg did eventually make a push to close the gap, Hart came up big in the third period to deny an equalizer. He's now 4-1-0 in his last five starts with a 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage, and his next win will give him 20 for the season.
