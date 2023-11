Hart made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday.

Anders Lee jammed the puck past him at the post early in the first, and Brock Nelson beat him twice, once on a redirection and then again on a backdoor play. Since his return from injury Nov. 15, Hart is 2-1-0 with a .920 save percentage on the season. He's a solid activation even when the Flyers wobble.