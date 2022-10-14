Hart made 35 saves Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.

Hart has something to prove after a couple squeamish seasons. He has the talent -- it wasn't long ago that his name was being discussed for a Team Canada Olympic spot. This is a great start to what will definitely be a tough season as he adjusts to new coach, John Tortorella, who loves to pull goalies. Hart can't be counted to carry a heavy fantasy load until he can deliver consistently strong performances again. We like what we saw Thursday, but need to see a lot more.