Flyers' Carter Hart: Struggles again
Hart allowed four goals on 18 shots in about one and a half periods before getting pulled during a 5-2 loss against the Panthers on Tuesday.
Just as it looked like Hart was starting to roll, he's yielded six goals on his last 37 shots (.838 save percentage). That's dropped his season save percentage back below the .900 mark to .896. He also has a 2.72 GAA with a 6-5-2 record this season.
