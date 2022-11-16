Hart saved 28 of 33 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

Hart had an amazing start to the campaign, posting a 6-0-2 record, 1.97 GAA and .946 save percentage in eight games. He's hit a bump in the road though, allowing 11 goals in his last three contests. He struggled in 2020-21 and 2021-22 with a 3.34 GAA and .895 save percentage in 72 contests over that span. After those tough times, it's hard not to wonder if his start this season was simply him overperforming. How he responds over the next few weeks could be telling.