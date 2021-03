Hart allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Hart's stretch of games with a save percentage below .900 reached nine in a row, and his mark for the month has dropped all the way to .830. It doesn't help that Hart's teammates continue to cough the puck up in the defensive zone, but the 22-year-old clearly isn't the same ascendant goaltender who went 40-26-4 over his first two NHL seasons. He's now 8-8-3 on the year with a 3.85 and .875 save percentage.