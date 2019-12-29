Flyers' Carter Hart: Stung for six goals
Hart surrendered six goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.
The half-dozen goals against put a quick end to his three-game winning streak. Hart had allowed only three goals in that span. The 21-year-old dropped to 13-8-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 26 appearances. Brian Elliott will likely get Sunday's start in Anaheim, but look for Hart to get a chance to right the ship in a favorable matchup Tuesday in Los Angeles.
