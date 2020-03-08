Hart made 38 saves in a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

He was the star of the contest -- his mates didn't play very well, but he was flat-out brilliant. Hart has won seven straight games and he's 9-1-0 with a 1.91 GAA and .934 save percentage in his last 10 games. Yes, that stretch of 10 followed a month-long absence due to an abdominal strain. Boom. Rock solid isn't the word for Hart right now -- he's an absolute monster in the twine tent.