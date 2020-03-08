Flyers' Carter Hart: Successful bison hunt
Hart made 38 saves in a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.
He was the star of the contest -- his mates didn't play very well, but he was flat-out brilliant. Hart has won seven straight games and he's 9-1-0 with a 1.91 GAA and .934 save percentage in his last 10 games. Yes, that stretch of 10 followed a month-long absence due to an abdominal strain. Boom. Rock solid isn't the word for Hart right now -- he's an absolute monster in the twine tent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.