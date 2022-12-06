Hart saved 29 of 32 shots in a 5-3 win against Colorado on Monday.

Hart got the win, but this is the third straight game and 10th time in 11 contests where he's surrendered at least three goals. It's been a tale of two seasons for Hart thus far. From Oct. 13-Nov. 5, he was at the top of the league with a 6-0-2 record, 1.97 GAA and .946 in eight games, but then from Nov. 10-Dec. 3, he posted a 1-7-2 record, 3.55 GAA and .873 save percentage in 10 contests. Given Hart's performance Monday, it doesn't seem like the 24-year-old is ready to bounce back just yet.