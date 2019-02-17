Hart stopped 33 of 38 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The rookie had a 5-1 cushion early in the third period and seemed to be cruising to his 12th win, but Detroit stormed back with four straight goals -- the last coming with only seven seconds on the clock -- before Travis Konecky salvaged a positive result for Philly in OT. Hart now has a 2.62 GAA and .921 save percentage, and with Cam Talbot having not yet officially joined the Flyers, the 20-year-old could be back in net for a road rematch with the Wings on Sunday.