Flyers' Carter Hart: Tabbed for Saturday's start
Hart will start in goal Saturday against the Devils in New Jersey, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Michal Neuvirth (lower body) presumably still on the shelf, Hart will receive the nod Saturday for the third time in the last four games. He has struggled in his two road starts this season, posting a 0-2-0 record to go along with a 3.69 GAA and an .891 save percentage. He catches the Devils at the right time, with the team having lost three straight and for of its last five games.
