Hart (back) will protect the road goal in Sunday's game against the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart sat out Friday's game against the Bruins due to back spasms, but he'll be back in action Sunday. The 22-year-old has been inconsistent this year with an .898 save percentage, but he ultimately has produced a solid 4-2-2 record. Washington provides a tough task, as it has averaged 3.39 goals per game this season.