Hart turned aside 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' final two goals were scored into an empty net. Hart hadn't yet lost in regulation this season coming into Thursday, but the Jackets jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period, and the Flyers were never able to climb out of the hole. Despite the stumble, the 24-year-old netminder sports a 6-1-2 record with a 2.09 GAA and .941 save percentage as he thrives behind new coach John Tortorella's tight-checking scheme.