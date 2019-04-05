Hart replaced starter Brian Elliott just 6:58 into Thursday's game, stopping 27 of 30 shots in a 7-3 loss to St. Louis.

The loss will not impact Hart's record, which will remain at 16-12-1 following Thursday's defeat at the hands of the Blues. The rookie netminder will now turn his attention to Saturday, where Hart has already been announced as Philly's starter for its season finale versus the Hurricanes who clinched a playoff spot with their win Thursday.