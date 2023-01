Hart stopped 20 of 23 shots in the Flyers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild on Thursday.

Hart didn't have his best Thursday, posting a .870 save percentage in the overtime loss. This game marks consecutive overtime losses for the Sherwood Park native and gives him only one win in his last five starts. On the season, Hart has a 14-8-8 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Saturday against Winnipeg marks the next potential start for Hart.