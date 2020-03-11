Hart allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

Although he played rather well, this defeat snapped a seven-game winning streak for Hart. Despite the loss, Hart is 9-2-0 with a .934 save percentage since returning from injury on Feb. 10. He's yielded more than two goals just twice during that span. Hart is 24-13-3 with a 2.42 GAA and .914 save percentage in 43 games this season.