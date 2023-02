Hart made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

He made exactly as many stops as Juuse Saros through the first three periods in a physical, tight-checking contest, but Hart couldn't get a pad on the only shot of OT as Matt Duchene's attempt from the high slot deflected in off Cam York's stick. Hart is on a bit of a roll, going 2-1-1 and allowing two goals or less over his last four starts while putting together a .962 save percentage over that stretch.