Flyers' Carter Hart: Taking crease Sunday
Hart will defend the road net in Sunday's game against the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Hart has gotten over his slump with three straight wins and a .929 save percentage in that stretch. The 21-year-old gets the nod for the second half of back-to-back contests, and he'll take on the Atlantic Division leaders. Boston ranks third with 3.63 goals per game and comfortably paces the league with a 30.9 power-play percentage.
