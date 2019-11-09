Hart will defend the road net in Sunday's game against the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Hart has gotten over his slump with three straight wins and a .929 save percentage in that stretch. The 21-year-old gets the nod for the second half of back-to-back contests, and he'll take on the Atlantic Division leaders. Boston ranks third with 3.63 goals per game and comfortably paces the league with a 30.9 power-play percentage.