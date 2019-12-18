Flyers' Carter Hart: Taking on Buffalo
Hart will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game against the Sabres, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart was razor sharp in his last start Tuesday against Anaheim, turning aside 40 of 41 shots en route to a tidy 4-1 victory. The second-year backstop will attempt to pick up his 12th win of the season in a home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 6-9-4 on the road this year.
