Flyers' Carter Hart: Taking on Golden Knights
Hart will guard the road cage in Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart was solid in relief for Brian Elliott on Tuesday, stopping 13 of 14 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Kings. It was an impressive showing that capped off a solid month for the 21-year-old, as he posted a .918 save percentage and 5-3-0 record. Vegas gets the job done at home often, as they've posted a 12-7-3 record in their own barn.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.