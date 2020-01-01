Hart will guard the road cage in Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart was solid in relief for Brian Elliott on Tuesday, stopping 13 of 14 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Kings. It was an impressive showing that capped off a solid month for the 21-year-old, as he posted a .918 save percentage and 5-3-0 record. Vegas gets the job done at home often, as they've posted a 12-7-3 record in their own barn.