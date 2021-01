Hart will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart was razor sharp in his last start Thursday against the Devils, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a 3-1 win. The 22-year-old netminder will try to secure his fourth win of the season in a favorable road matchup with an Isles team that's struggling to score with just 2.00 goals per game this campaign, 30th in the NHL.