Hart will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Capitals, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Hart was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Penguins, stopping 30 of 31 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 road victory. The 22-year-old netminder will try to secure his 10th win of the season in a rough home matchup with a Washington team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game on the road this year, first in the NHL.