Hart will guard the road net in Saturday's game against the Wild, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart had a solid stretch in late November that drizzled into December, winning four straight games and posting a .944 save percentage in the process. The 21-year-old dropped his last start, though, allowing three goals on 27 shots. The Wild provide a tough test, as they've won six of their last eight games while averaging 3.9 goals per contest.