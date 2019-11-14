Hart will guard the cage on the road versus Ottawa on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart went 4-0-1 with a impressive 1.72 GAA in his last five outings. The young netminder appears back to peak form after struggling in the second half of October and riding the bench for a three-game stretch. The Alberta native could be in line to start upwards of 60 games this season, though the organization could opt to manage his workload heading into the rest of the campaign, especially if it continues to hold onto a playoff spot.