Hart will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Hart missed Tuesday's game due to an illness, but it was always expected to be a short absence. The 24-year-old has yet to lose in regulation, posting a 6-0-2 record, a 1.97 GAA and a .946 save percentage through eight games. The Blue Jackets are missing Jakub Voracek (upper body), Sean Kuraly (upper body) and Kent Johnson (undisclosed), which should make Hart's job a little easier.