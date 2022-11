Hart will start Monday's home game against Calgary, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart has gone winless in his past five outings (0-3-2), allowing 19 goals on 151 shots. He has given up three goals or more in each contest during that stretch. Hart has a 1-1-2 record in his career versus the Flames with a 2.19 GAA and a .930 save percentage.