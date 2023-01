Hart will start Monday's road game versus Boston.

Hart is coming off a 39-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Washington. He also made 26 stops in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Capitals. Hart's two-game win streak has lifted his record to 13-12-6 on the season to go along with a 2.91 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Bruins rank third in the league this year with 3.76 goals per game. Boston also has the best home record in 2022-23 with a mark of 20-1-3.