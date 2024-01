Hart will patrol the home crease Monday against Pittsburgh, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over Calgary. In 22 games this season, he has earned a 10-7-3 record with one shutout, a 2.63 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Pittsburgh is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 3.03 goals per contest.