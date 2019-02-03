Hart will be the home starter for Monday's game versus the Canucks, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Hart has been excellent for the Flyers this season and even better recently with six straight wins and a .926 save percentage in that span. The 20-year-old's recent play has the team creeping back into playoff discussion. The Canucks aren't a high-powered offense ranking 27th in the league at 28.8 shots on net per game but have averaged 3.42 goals per contest over their last seven.